Keith Wyatt: Talkin' Blues - June 2011

In the June 2011 edition of Keith Wyatt's column, "Talkin' Blues," Keith shows you the basics of blues and jazz rhythm guitar. In Figure 1, Keith demonstrates a basic shuffle.

In Figure 2, Keith shows you the basics of a classic swing rhythm, the rhythmic foundation of jazz.

In smaller jazz bands, guitar can also improvise the accompaniment, an example of which is shown in Figure 3.

