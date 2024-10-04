He released his first album at 18 and rose above the Stevie Ray Vaughan comparisons to become one of the blues’ most respected guitarists – here’s how Kenny Wayne Shepherd became a modern-day master of the Stratocaster

By
( )
published

That Overdrive Special you bought on Reverb is going to pay for itself once you take this lesson in the former child prodigy turned maestro's style

Kenny Wayne Shepherd gives off SRV vibes wearing a leather jacket, hat, and playing a battered Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been a major force in the blues world throughout his almost 30-year career, and his passion for the genre and dedication to preserving its essence have earned him a spot as one of today’s top guitarists.

Born in 1977 in Shreveport, Louisiana, his journey began early, deeply influenced by the sounds of blues legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix. Shepherd was already playing by the age of seven, and by 13 he was performing on stage, showcasing a prodigious talent that would soon make him a household name in the blues and rock community.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Gerrish
David Gerrish

David is a guitarist, producer, and educator. He has performed worldwide as a session musician, with artists and bands spanning many musical genres. He draws upon over 20 years of experience in both live performance and studio work, as well as numerous composing credits. As a producer, he's collaborated with artists across genres, including pop, RnB, and neo soul. David holds a master’s in jazz guitar and teaches at BIMM London and the London College of Music. He is also a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques magazine, sharing his love of blues in a monthly column.