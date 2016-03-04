Killer Chicken Pickin' Diminished Lick with Free Downloads

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Today you’re going to learn a funky-sounding diminished lick played over the style of Merle Haggard’s hit song “Working Man Blues."

I’m going to show you an EASY way to see the diminished shape and how to quickly find the scale from anywhere on the neck at any time.

Also, I’m going to show you my personal “rules” for using diminished riffs and phrases (like where I use them and where I DON'T use them).

This lick has Jerry Reed sprinkled all over it (if you're not familiar with his playing, YouTube Jerry Reed NOW).

…and there’s even a twin-guitar part included (yes, diminished harmony).

Click HERE and Download this Video with Tabs and Jam Track!

Since 2005, Doug Seven has demonstrated his unique method of playing and teaching and has impacted more than 2 million guitarists in more than 68 countries. His transparent and humble teaching style is dedicated to the guitarist who wants to experience total control and command of his or her skill, no matter what level or style.