Learn Jimi Hendrix's "Skipping the Root" Chord Trick

Awhile back, the gang over at Texas Blues Alley released a lesson video covering a neat chord trick.

In the video, Texas Blues Alley's Anthony Stauffer demonstrates a cool chord embellishment that Jimi Hendrix played in his song, "Bold As Love." Hendrix was able to create a feeling of movement when he played rhythm, and this lesson shows how he did that by skipping the root of a chord, jumping straight to the embellishment, then landing on the root of the following chord.

You can check out the informative video above.

