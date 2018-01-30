Licks You Can Play on One String

"Less is more," a concept that most of us—including us musicians—have heard before, is put to the test in "One String Guitar Licks," the newest video from guitar instructor Robert Baker.

These licks will have you going through a variety of different ideas and concepts. Throughout the lesson, you'll find that sometimes, when you limit the notes you use, you increase your creativity. Check the lesson out for yourself, and be sure to grab the tabs below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Robert Baker)