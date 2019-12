Many a year ago, we sat down with legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for an interview. During the interview, we asked him if he could show our readers how to play the classic Fleetwood Mac hit, "Landslide." You can watch the resulting lesson (starting at 3:43) above.

The enlightening video also shows Buckingham going in-depth on his picking style.

Check it out above, and be sure to stay tuned for more classic lessons!