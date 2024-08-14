Becoming a jazz-rock fusion player is a lifelong process, but these impressive licks from Ibanez maestro Luca Mantovanelli will get you started on your journey

Mantovanelli is one of fusion's most exciting players, and in this lesson from Jam Track Central he opens the door to a whole new world for the adventurous player to step on through

Luca Mantovanelli
Let’s be honest, we’re not going to get you up and running as a jazz-rock fusion soloist in the space of month, never mind one short lesson. Not only is fusion notoriously difficult, with its blend of modern jazz complexity and rock bravado, but you’ll never get two people to agree on what it even is, exactly.

Fusion is a broad church, covering many, many musical strands from Miles Davis to Animals As Leaders, and despite its reputation for difficulty, most players can gain new ideas from it. As with any seemingly impossible musical obstacle, the trick is to take just one small element and find your own way in.

Luca Mantovanelli

Luca Mantovanelli’s well-received 2020 debut album Multiversum has been described as, “a wonderfully eclectic guitar driven ride exploring a universe of ideas. Full of memorable moments that jump from the chaotic to the controlled, this is an album that’s fun, furious and at times downright mad.” Luca also has two EPs available: 2023’s Shut The Funk Up, and Standards from 2024.