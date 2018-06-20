Nekrogoblikon Premiere "Dressed as Goblins" Solo Tutorial

Today, we've teamed up with L.A. death metallers Nekrogoblikon to premiere the solo tutorial for their song, "Dressed as Goblins." You can check it out above.

The video—which was directed by Kyle Fallon—features guitarist Alex Alereza taking GW readers through the song's blistering solo, with a few unwanted intrusions from the band's mascot, John Goblikon.

"Dressed as Goblins" is taken from Nekrogoblikon's fifth album, Welcome to Bonkers, which was released on April 13. You can pick up a copy of the record right here.

For more on Nekrogoblikon, follow along on Facebook.