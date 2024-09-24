Open C chords: 5 shapes you need to know

John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls is a fan of Open C – and it is so effective he doesn't even need to touch the guitar!

We continue our series in open tunings with another ‘C’ tuning, but this is different to open Csus2 because the strings are tuned to a major chord, not a suspended sound – and that changes the character.

To get into open C from standard tuning, adjust the fifth and fourth strings down a tone, tune the sixth string down two tones, and raise the second string up a semitone.

Check out Come To Me by Goo Goo Dolls and As It Was by Hozier for songs in this tuning.

1. Am

(Image credit: Future)

This first chord is an easy fingering for Am, with the open strings giving it a nice, rich sound.

2. G

(Image credit: Future)

This G chord has a sweet sound thanks to the wide intervals between the three lowest notes. G fingering. Try it also with a barre.

3. F

(Image credit: Future)

You’ve gone to the trouble of tuning to a major chord. Well, that means any barre across the strings like this is a major chord, too!

4. Dm7

(Image credit: Future)

This Dm7 chord fingering has an open, ringing sound to it.

5. Emb6

(Image credit: Future)

The Emb6 chord in standard tuning it doesn’t always sound the best. Open C tuning gives us this more musical fingering.