Open C chords: 5 shapes you need to know

Used by the likes of the Goo Goo Dolls, Open C tuning is a simple way to find fresh chord voicings – here are 5 to get you started
John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls is a fan of Open C – and it is so effective he doesn't even need to touch the guitar!(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)
We continue our series in open tunings with another ‘C’ tuning, but this is different to open Csus2 because the strings are tuned to a major chord, not a suspended sound – and that changes the character.
To get into open C from standard tuning, adjust the fifth and fourth strings down a tone, tune the sixth string down two tones, and raise the second string up a semitone.
Check out Come To Me by Goo Goo Dolls and As It Was by Hozier for songs in this tuning.
1. Am
This first chord is an easy fingering for Am, with the open strings giving it a nice, rich sound.
2. G
This G chord has a sweet sound thanks to the wide intervals between the three lowest notes. G fingering. Try it also with a barre.
3. F
You’ve gone to the trouble of tuning to a major chord. Well, that means any barre across the strings like this is a major chord, too!
4. Dm7
This Dm7 chord fingering has an open, ringing sound to it.
5. Emb6
The Emb6 chord in standard tuning it doesn’t always sound the best. Open C tuning gives us this more musical fingering.
Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.