Martin Simpson uses open Csus2 tuning on tracks such as Buckets of Rain

Here is an open tuning that is actually very similar to Gsus4 – and the fresh perspective it offers on the instrument is transformative.

The only difference is that for this tuning we’ll drop the sixth string another tone down to C. It’s quite remarkable how two tunings that share the same notes can be applied in different ways.

Just think how different drop D feels compared to standard tuning on electric guitar and you’ll see what we mean!

1. Csus2

The low C is deep and full here, and it sounds especially good in when played on a dreadnought or jumbo.

2. Dm11

This chord is created by simply moving the last shape up two frets. Try other fret positions, too.

3. Gadd11/D

This shape resembles a standard-tuned powerchord, but it’s a much richer-sounding Gadd11/D chord.

4. Am11

This chord is easy and sounds great. Keeping the sixth string muted gives a more focused bottom-end.

5. G7sus4

Sus chords sound great on acoustic – just look at how many tunings are based on them! This 7sus4 shape is no different.