Chords for open D tuning: 5 shapes you need to know

By
( )
published

A favorite of Mumford & Sons, open D tunes your guitar to DADF#AD and makes a great platform for fingerstyle blues excursions

Marcus Mumford plays a Martin D-45, capo&#039;d at the 7th fret
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

Having introduced 5 chord shapes for DADGAD tuning, let's turn our attention to open D (aka D A D F# A D).

As with DADGAD, drop the sixth string down a tone to D, then drop the first and second strings down a tone to D and A, respectively.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.