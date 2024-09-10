Open Gsus4 tuning chords: 5 chords you need to know

Once you've filled your boots with DADGAD or double drop D, why not turn your attention to an open tuning that is very popular for clawhammer acoustic guitar, open Gsus4? It is essentially the same as open G tuning, but with the second string raised by a semitone.

So to tune from standard tuning, drop the first, second and sixth strings down a tone and then raise the second string by a semitone. Molly Tuttle uses this tuning for her track Take the Journey.

1. Bbadd9

It’s a little awkward to fit all three fingers in place here, but the results are worth it.

2. Csus2

This chord sounds great following on from the previous shape.

3. Dm7

This fingering here is easy. Simply place your second and third fingers on the second and third strings at the 5th fret.

This chord use the same fingering as the previous Dm7 chord, but places a Bb note in the bass.

5. Amadd11

The final fingering is easy to play and gives a moody minor tonality to experiment with.