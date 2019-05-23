Seven Amazing Chord Progressions to Inspire You

Inspiration can take many forms. Our favorite bands and artists are usually good for a spark (or a lightning bolt) that jumpstart our creative juices.

When that motivation doesn’t come, though, it’s easy to feel trapped in a cage with that one lame guitar lick you can’t seem to stop playing. At times like these, we should look for alternative forms of inspiration to help us escape from the jail that is writer’s block.

I’ve found a few things that work for me, including putting my guitar down and leaving the creative space completely. But what if that doesn’t work? I struggled to discover an answer to this question, but I think I finally found something that works, not just once, but consistently.

Listening to and studying unique chord progressions has helped me tap into a side of my musicianship I normally don’t get to use. It’s not that I don’t want to use it; my musical tendencies simply steer me in different directions. By forcing myself out of my comfort zone, which I’ve alluded to in many of my lessons, I’m able to break down the barriers that keep me from making meaningful music. I’m even able to make music I didn’t think was inside me.

In the video below, I’ve put together a group of chord changes and voicings that have resonated with me. I learned these from piano etudes, orchestral pieces or something else. The point is, I translated non-guitar music to the guitar, and it proved to be an interesting source of encouragement.

I think learning these new sounds will be the first mile marker on the road to taking back your creative freedom.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.