Sonny Landreth's Ultimate Slide Guitar Lesson

Back in 2015, Louisiana slide-guitar guru Sonny Landreth dropped by the Guitar World studio in New York City to demonstrate his incredible (but unconventional) slide techniques.

You can watch the result of his visit below.

Landreth started appearing on music fans' radar in earnest after the release of the 2007 Crossroads Blues Festival DVD. It features a few tracks by Landreth (who can be seen jamming with Eric Clapton, who wore shorts that day), including the uber-exciting instrumental, "Überesso."

Landreth's unique slide technique lets him fret notes and play chords and chord fragments behind the slide. He plays with the slide on his little finger, so his other fingers have more room to fret.