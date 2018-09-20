Justin of JustinGuitar offers a wealth of great lessons on his YouTube channel . Here’s one that we think is particularly relevant for many of our readers: “String Bending in Blues Lead Guitar.”

In this lesson, Justin explains in detail the mechanics behind successful string bending and specifically how—and when—to use it in blues lead guitar. This lesson is number three in his Essential Blues Lead Guitar Module, so be sure to visit his YouTube channel for the other related posts. Better still, subscribe to keep up with his new videos and lessons.