Suicide Silence "Bludgeoned to Death" Lesson

Watch Suicide Silence's Mark Heylum and Chris Garza show you how to play "Bludgeoned to Death" from their latest album, No Time to Bleed.

Also, now exclusively at Guitar World's Online Store, you can pick up Suicide Silence: The Deluxe Guitar and Bass Tablature Collection, the premiere tab book from the deathcore stars.

Suicide Silence: The Deluxe Guitar and Bass Tablature Collection is jam-packed with 10 complete transcriptions of songs by the fast-rising extreme metal band. All tabs feature full guitar and bass parts and lyrics. Also included is an in-depth Suicide Silence band history and full gear guide. Featured transcriptions include: “Bludgeoned to Death,” “Wake Up,” “No Time to Bleed” and many more! This TAB collection is available for the first time for only $19.95! Click HERE to get your copy!

Transcriptions include:

Bludgeoned to Death, from The Cleansing

Unanswered, from The Cleansing

No Pity for a Coward, from The Cleansing

Wake Up, from No Time To Bleed

Lifted, from No Time To Bleed

No Time to Bleed, from No Time To Bleed

Suffer, from No Time To Bleed

Wasted, from No Time To Bleed

The Price of Beauty, from The Cleansing

Disengage, from No Time To Bleed