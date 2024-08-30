His onstage antics inspired Jimi Hendrix to play with his teeth, while his groundbreaking solos influenced B.B. King, Chuck Berry and Albert King: T-Bone Walker changed the course of blues guitar playing – and the role of electric guitar in popular music

The Texan troubadour knew how to give the crowd their money's worth, and players such as Jimi Hendrix were watching. This lesson in his playing style has plenty of biting string bends and blues flavor

A black-and-white archive photo of T-Bone Walker playing his Gibson Barney Kessel
(Image credit: Chris Morphet/Redferns)

When it comes to blues guitar legends, few are as groundbreaking as T-Bone Walker. Born Aaron Thibeaux Walker on May 28, 1910, in Linden, Texas, T-Bone was a pioneering figure in the popularisation of the electric guitar, playing a crucial role in shaping the blues and influencing countless musicians that followed. Players from B.B. King and Albert King to early rock and rollers like Chuck Berry, all name him as a major influence.

Though a native of Texas and often associated with Texas blues, T-Bone’s move to California in the 1930s allowed him to refine his style and contribute to the emerging West Coast blues scene. This style is characterised by a smoother, jazzier sound, contrasting the raw, gritty Chicago blues.

David is a guitarist, producer, and educator. He has performed worldwide as a session musician, with artists and bands spanning many musical genres. He draws upon over 20 years of experience in both live performance and studio work, as well as numerous composing credits. As a producer, he's collaborated with artists across genres, including pop, RnB, and neo soul. David holds a master's in jazz guitar and teaches at BIMM London and the London College of Music. He is also a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques magazine, sharing his love of blues in a monthly column.