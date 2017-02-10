Disney Junior Worldwide general manager Nancy Kanter has been promoted to executive vice president of content and creative strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide, said company officials.

In addition to oversight of the toddler-targeted Disney Junior, Kanter’s new duties will include the content creation strategy that guides the development of original live action and animated programming for kids age 6-14 on Disney Channel and Disney X, said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, to whom she will continue to report.

"Nancy is a formidable leader with exceptional creative instincts and a personal passion for great storytelling. Her track record in launching and steering Disney Junior into becoming the number one preschooler-dedicated network is a testament to her relentless focus on excellence," said Marsh. "I look forward to her daily partnership in aligning and guiding the creative strategy and content for our animation and live-action storytelling teams."

Kanter added:"The Disney Channels Worldwide creative teams have consistently set the bar at the highest level when it comes to offering stories and characters that resonate with audiences worldwide and also become cultural icons that endure. I am excited to work with our multi-talented development and production teams and hope to be able to contribute meaningfully to this legacy of extraordinary storytelling."