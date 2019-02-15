The Dotted 8th Note Delay Trick

Guitar instructor Paul Davids—the man behind GW favorites "Are We All Tuning Our Guitars Wrong" and "Is This the Mother of All Finger Exercises?," among others—recently uploaded a new video, detailing how exactly to nail the dotted 8th note delay sound.

Davids elaborates on how you can transform some regular 8th notes into an impressive-sounding barrage of 16th notes using only a delay pedal, in the process making simple guitar parts sound much more complicated.

You can check out the video, and try the technique out for yourself, above.

You can find this video and much more on Paul’s YouTube channel.