Darrell Braun, one of our favorite-ish YouTube bloggers, usually compares different makes and models of guitars in his videos. Once in a while he throws us a curveball, and the results are always educational and enjoyable. This time out, Darrell is serving up three finger exercises every guitarist should know.

“Looking for some pragmatic exercises that can improve your overall technique?” Darrell asks “Check out three of my favorites.” Each of the examples can be found in Darrell’s full “Essential Finger Exercises"worksheet, which you can purchase here.

For this lesson, Darrell provides tab for each of the exercises. Take a look, and when you’re done, be sure to visit and subscribe to his YouTube channel.