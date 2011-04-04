Ty Tabor: King's X Lesson

This is the Player for GW V2.0

In this private lesson with King's X guitarist Ty Tabor, learn how to play King's X classics like "Lost In Germany," "Dogman," "Goldlox," and "It's Love." Lesson Markers Tuning....:22 "Dogman" - verse....1:19 "Dogman" - pre-chorus....2:24 "Dogman" - breakdown....3:35 "It's Love" - intro....4:44 "It's Love" - verse....5:48 "It's Love" - chorus....6:46 "It's Love" - "ah" section....7:35 "It's Love" - solo....8:11 "Goldilox" - tuning....8:40 "Goldilox" - intro/chorus....8:56 "Goldilox" - verse....10:20 "Goldilox" - pre-chorus....11:06 "Goldilox" - solo....11:48 "Lost In Germany" - tuning....12:10 "Lost In Germany" - intro/chorus....14:34 "Lost In Germany" - chorus slow....14:54 "Lost In Germany" - verse....15:11 "Lost In Germany" - pre-chorus....15:34 "Lost In Germany" - breakdown....16:06 Interview....16:33