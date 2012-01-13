Using a Metal Approach with Classical-Style Themes

This video is related to the February 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

This month's "Metal For Life" shows you how to utilize a metal approach when playing classical-style themes. Classical music—being used as an umbrella term to cover the Classical, Romantic and Baroque periods—has been a major influence on heavy metal, particularly after the arrival of the "neoclassical shred" movement in the Eighties.