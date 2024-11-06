It worked for the Beatles on Yesterday and it can work for you, too – here’s how to use the melodic minor scale to add intrigue to your songwriting and glide over minor chord progressions

Tuition
By
( )
published

Get to grips with this invaluable and interesting addition to the songwriter's vocabulary used by Paul McCartney and jazzers alike

A black-and-white image of Paul McCartney and John Lennon in striped suits, sharing the mic at Olympia Stadium, 1966.
(Image credit: Douglas Elbinger/Getty Images)

The Melodic Minor scale was used by Paul McCartney the basis for Yesterday and in jazz standard Autumn Leaves to create a sense of airiness. It works a treat when soloing over minor chords, too...

It is another great scale choice to use over Minor progressions. It’s not too dissimilar to the Harmonic Minor as it also features a Major 7th interval.

However, the challenge with this scale when initially trying to incorporate it into your playing, is getting used to its sound. The Melodic Minor spelt out is 1-2-b3-4-5-6-7, and it’s that 6th interval that supplies its almost Major tonality, and it’s this that can make it sound a little odd when first using it in a Minor scenario.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Simon Barnard
Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.