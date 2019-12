All Shall Perish guitarist Francesco Artusato has just posted the following video, in which he shows you how to play the song "Aktion T4," which comes from his latest solo album, Chaos and the Primordial.

You can check out more from the Francesco Artusato Project over on their Facebook page, and be sure to check the album out on iTunes as well.

Chaos and the Primordial is out now on Sumerian Records.