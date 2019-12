Roadrunner Germany just posted the following video, in which Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton demonstrates some of the key riffs from the band's new album, Resolution. Scroll down to learn how to play the intro riff to "Desolation," the main riff to "Ghost Walking" and more.

Lamb of God released their seventh studio album, Resolution, yesterday, January 24.

The band also just kicked off a world tour over the weekend, and you can get the first dates for the trek here.