Lamb of God Announce First Dates of 'Resolution' World Tour

Lamb of God are all set to release their latest album, Resolution, on January 24, and have just announced the first tour dates for their impending world tour, including the band's first ever date in Alaska. You can check out the dates that have been revealed so far below.
Resolution will mark the band's seventh studio album. A teaser clip for the album -- which includes a few seconds of new music -- can be seen here.
Lamb of God 2012 Resolution World Tour Dates
- January 22nd- Richmond- The National
- January 24th- New York- Irving Plaza
- January 25th- Boston- The Paradise
- January 26th- Philadelphia- The Trocadero
- January 27th- Toronto- Phoenix Concert Hall
- January 28th- Washington DC- 9:30 Club
- February 12th- Seoul, South Korea
- February 14th- Shanghai, China
- February 16th- Taipei, Taiwan
- February 18th- Manila, Philippines
- February 20th- Singapore
- February 22nd- Tokyo, Japan
- February 23rd- Osaka, Japan
- February 25th to March 5th- Soundwave Festival, Australia
- March 7th- Auckland, New Zealand
- March 9th- Anchorage, Alaska