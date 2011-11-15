Lamb of God Announce First Dates of 'Resolution' World Tour

Lamb of God are all set to release their latest album, Resolution, on January 24, and have just announced the first tour dates for their impending world tour, including the band's first ever date in Alaska. You can check out the dates that have been revealed so far below.

Resolution will mark the band's seventh studio album. A teaser clip for the album -- which includes a few seconds of new music -- can be seen here.

Lamb of God 2012 Resolution World Tour Dates