A couple years back, Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy Osbourne axeman Zakk Wylde stopped by Guitar World HQ to shred through a bluesy chromatic lick in E minor.

Wylde—who's playing one of his Wylde Audio guitars in the video—was promoting his then-new solo album, Book of Shadows II.

You can watch the video above, and be sure to watch out for more Guitar World coverage of Wylde (and Ozzy!) in the near future....