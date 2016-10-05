December 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the December 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.
Gear Reviews:
• Review: Taylor 712e 12-Fret Western Sunburst Guitar
• Review: Boss Waza Craft VB-2w Vibrato Pedal
• Review: Orange Amplification Crush Bass 100
• Review: Lollar Pickups P-90 Staple
• Review: EarthQuaker Devices Transmisser Pedal
Lessons:
• Andy Aledort: Configuring Triadic Chord Shapes within the 12-Bar Blues Form
• Joel Hoekstra: Applying Second Intervals to Arpeggiated Riff Ideas
• Mike Dawes: Playing Guitar on Your Lap Using Two-Hand Tapping
• Jimmy Brown: Double-Time Soloing Over a Laid-Back Groove
• Dave Davidson: More Approaches to Soloing in Odd Meters
• Dale Turner: Alex de Grassi’s Meditative Guitar Work