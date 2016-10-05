Trending

December 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

By

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the December 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Gear Reviews:

Review: Taylor 712e 12-Fret Western Sunburst Guitar

Review: Boss Waza Craft VB-2w Vibrato Pedal

Review: Orange Amplification Crush Bass 100

Review: Lollar Pickups P-90 Staple

Review: EarthQuaker Devices Transmisser Pedal

Lessons:

Andy Aledort: Configuring Triadic Chord Shapes within the 12-Bar Blues Form

Joel Hoekstra: Applying Second Intervals to Arpeggiated Riff Ideas

Mike Dawes: Playing Guitar on Your Lap Using Two-Hand Tapping

Jimmy Brown: Double-Time Soloing Over a Laid-Back Groove

Dave Davidson: More Approaches to Soloing in Odd Meters

• Dale Turner: Alex de Grassi’s Meditative Guitar Work