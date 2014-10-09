Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Sliding Power Chords, Shuffle Riffs, Chromatic Movement and How to Play “10 Strikes You’re Out”

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the December 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Last month I showed you how I play the Steel Panther song “If I Was the King,” from our latest album, All You Can Eat.

I described that song as a “heavy metal shuffle,” because of its triplet-based rhythmic feel, and this month’s tune, “10 Strikes You’re Out,” falls into the same category.

A shuffle, by the way, is sometimes notated in 12/8 meter, which is based on four beats of eighth-note triplets per bar, but a shuffle can also be written in 4/4, using triplet brackets where needed and indicating that the eighth notes are to be “swung,” which is what I’ve done for this month’s column.