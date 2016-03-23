May 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the May 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: Using a Pedal Tone to Forge Fast, Keyboard-like Phrases

• Tommy Emmanuel Lesson: Modifying a Picking Pattern to Accentuate a Melody

• Mark Holcomb Lesson: Creating Riffs from Arpeggios, and the Intro and Verses to “Priestess”

• Jimmy Brown Lesson: “Hopak,” the Uptempo “Fight Club” Song of the Ukrainian Kozaky

• Andy Aledort Lesson: Infusing Major Pentatonic Patterns with Chromatic Passing Tones

Audio Lesson Files

• Dale Turner Lesson: Celebrating 50 Years of Jorma Kaukonen’s Fingerpicking Prowess

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Signature Guitar

• Review: Taylor Guitars 562e 12-Fret 12-String

• Review: Peavey 6505 MH Guitar Amp

• Review: D’Angelico Guitars EX-DC Deluxe

• Review: Danelectro '64 Guitar

• Review: Mojotone Quiet Coil Strat Pickups

Bonus Video

• Demo: Fostinis Guitars Matadaur-M