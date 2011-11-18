Metal For Life: Utilizing Consecutive Downstrokes for Maximum Heaviness

These videos are bonus content related to the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this month's "Metal For Life," Metal Mike Chlasciak talks about how you can utilize consecutive downstrokes to create the heaviest metal riffs.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

