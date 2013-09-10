Trending

Guitar World: November 2013 Videos

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Column Videos

Man of Steel with Steel Panther's Satchel: Building Complex Rock Riffs from Melodic Patterns that Slide Up the Fretboard
Rockin' the Country with Joe Don Rooney: Playing an Instrument that’s Ideal for Your Circumstances
United Stringdom with Jacky Vincent: Utilizing Pedal Tones Within Metal Riffs
String Theory with Jimmy Brown: Santana, Moore and Brecker, Part 2 — The Climactic Conclusion to Last Month’s Tribute Solo
Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Sweet Darkness — Exploring the Phrygian Mode’s Evil Sister Scale, Phrygian Dominant
In Deep with Andy Aledort: Make It a Double — Improvising with Two-Note Harmonies, Part 1
Hole Notes: Cotten Picking — The Fingerpicking Style of Folk-Blues Legend Elizabeth Cotten
Talkin' Blues: Chicago’s Best-Kept Secret — The Underexposed Talents of Blues-Rock Pioneer Jody Williams

Gear Videos

Review: Eventide H9 Harmonizer Effect Processor
Review: Sterling by Music Man JP100D John Petrucci Signature Series Guitar
Review: Decibel Eleven Pedal Pallette
Review: Orange OR100H Two-Channel Head
Review: MXR Super Badass Distortion Pedal
Review: Washburn Warren Haynes Signature WSD5240 Solo Deluxe Guitar