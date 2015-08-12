Otherwise Guitarist Andrew Pugh's 2015 Summer Tour Survival Guide

In this feature from the October 2015 issue of Guitar World, the guitarists of Five Finger Death Punch, Bullet For My Valentine, We Came As Romans and other metal acts tell how they're beating the heat and taming the crowds on the season's biggest tours.

FEATURED: Otherwise guitarist Andrew Pugh

Tips for playing in extreme heat:

Drink tons of water. And make sure you shade your pedal board so you can read your tuner and digital display pedals in the sun.

Best live show I’ve ever seen:

The Vandals at their annual Christmas formal show in Las Vegas at The Huntridge Theater. I believe it was 1997. Coolest show I have ever been too!

Most fun song to play live:

“Love and War.” The guitar riffs are a lot of fun!

Best song I’ve heard this year:

I can’t pick one song, so I’ll just say the entire new Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds record, Chasing Yesterday.

Craziest performance injury:

I fractured my left heel jumping off a giant stack of speakers during our song “Soldiers.”