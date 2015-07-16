Review: Bose F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer

The Bose Professional F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker is the first powered portable loudspeaker that lets users optimize sound by creating up to four different vertical coverage patterns.

Offering exceptional power and clarity, the F1 system provides versatility for a wide range of applications and venues, easy setup, aesthetically pleasing design, and rugged durability.

For extended bass response, the optional Bose F1 Subwoofer packs all the power of a larger bass module into a more compact design. The loudspeaker and subwoofer have a combined 2,000 watts of power and able to fill nearly any venue with immersive sound.

