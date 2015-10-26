Review: TC Electronic BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer Pedal — Video

GOLD AWARD

Using any combination of aftermarket undersaddle and soundhole pickups, or just onboard electronics, will play an important role in amplifying your acoustic guitar.

But once your acoustic instrument is plugged into a PA or acoustic amplifier, what gets lost in translation are the overall low-end, upper-end harmonics and warmth from your acoustic.

Thankfully, TC Electronic has found the solution to these common problems with the BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer, a small-footprint pedal that restores your acoustic guitar’s natural tone in astonishing detail with the turn of a single knob.

BodyRez is true bypass, with 9-volt operation, and features phase-reversal technology for feedback suppression, and a built-in mute function for dead quiet cable removal when switching instruments. The pedal has only one knob, for body, which blends custom filters and compression to subtly bring back the fullness of your acoustic sound.

Using a soundhole pickup, I found BodyRez to be absolutely essential in making my acoustic sound livelier and downright gorgeous. The compression softens the harshness of my acoustic’s soundhole pickup while emphasizing the necessary feel that was lost in amplifying the signal. Moving the knob past the midway point cleverly added depth and body, giving my acoustic a rich warmth I’d never heard before, which made me wonder how the hell I lived without this pedal.

STREET PRICE $99.99

MANUFACTURER: TC Electronic, tcelectronic.com