Shred Fest IV: Chris Broderick and Gus G on the Art of Creating Guitar Solos — Video

What's it like when two master shredders get together to exchange ideas, talk technique and more?

We caught a glimpse in our first,second and third "Chris Broderick and Gus G shred fest" videos—and now we're back with a brand-new clip!

It's the fourth and final video in the Shred Fest series.

This time, Guitar World's September cover stars discuss the art of creating quality guitar solos. Of course, they also trade licks! You can check out the video below.

