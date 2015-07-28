Shred Fest II: Chris Broderick and Gus G Teach Each Other Shred Licks — Video

What's it like when two master shredders get together to exchange ideas, talk technique and more?

We caught a glimpse in our first "Chris Broderick and Gus G shred fest" video last week—and now we're back with a brand-new clip!

This time, Guitar World's latest cover stars teach each other a host of shred licks, discuss their new projects and more. Check it out below!

