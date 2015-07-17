Gus G Premieres New Song, "The Quest" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "The Quest," a new song by Gus G, who shares the cover of the all-new September 2015 issue of Guitar World with Chris Broderick.

The song is from the Ozzy Osbourne/Firewind guitarist's new solo album, Brand New Revolution, which will be released July 24. It's the followup to his 2014 solo debut, I Am the Fire.

"'The Quest' is the only instrumental of the album and it's a heavy, high-energy, technical track," Gus says. "You hear lots of sides of my playing, not only the technical leads and heavy riffing, but melodies and even acoustic. Lots of stuff jam-packed into this song, but somehow it all comes together nicely."

"The rest of the album features collaborations with some awesome singers/songwriters such as Jeff Scott Soto ('Gone to Stay,' 'Generation G'), Mats Levén ('Come Hell or High Water,' 'If It Ends Today,' 'The Demon Inside'), Jacob Bunton ('Brand New Revolution,' 'Burn,' 'We Are One,' 'Behind Those Eyes,' 'One More Try') and Elize Ryd of Amaranthe ('What Lies Below').

"Let's face it, getting to be on the cover of Guitar World is every guitar player's dream," Gus adds. "I'm fortunate enough to grace GW cover for the second time; the first time with Ozzy in 2010) together with one of the best metal guitarists of our time, Chris Broderick. It's such a big honor. We had a great time doing the photo shoot with Chris and also hanging and jamming. He's a monstrous player and I'm glad to see him forging his own path with his new band, Act of Defiance."

Stay tuned for several exclusive videos featuring Gus and Chris in the weeks ahead! Be sure to check out the new issue right here.

Brand New Revolution was recorded with Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Steel Panther) and mixed by Mike Fraser (Metallica, AC/DC, Van Halen, Aerosmith). The core of Gus' recording group consists of Jo Nunez (Firewind) on drums and Marty O' Brien (Lita Ford) on bass.

Brand New Revolution Track List:

01. The Quest

02. Brand New Revolution

03. Burn

04. We Are One

05. What Lies Below

06. Behind Those Eyes

07. Gone to Stay

08. One More Try

09. Come Hell or High Water

10. If It Ends Today

11. Generation G

12. The Demon Inside

Brand New Revolution will be released via Century Media Records in Europe, Australia and South America, Dismanic/eOne in North America and King Records in Japan.

For more about Gus G and his new album, visit gusgofficial.com or follow him on Facebook.

Gus G Live 2015:

09.06.2015 Karlsruhe (Germany) - Substage + Hellyeah

10.06.2015 Hamburg (Germany) - Logo + Hellyeah

11.06.2015 Utrecht (The Netherlands) - Tivoli De Helling + Hellyeah

10.07.2015 Vizovice (Czech Republic) - Masters Of Rock Festival / www.mastersofrock.cz

12.07.2015 Drama (Greece) - Naturart Festival

14.07.2015 Arta (Greece) - Rockin' Arta 2015

18.07.2015 Chania (Greece) - Chania Rock Festival / www.chaniarockfestival.gr

22.07.2015 Ardas (Greece) - Ardas Festival

24.07.2015 Rhodes (Greece) - Colorado Club

29.07.2015 Szekevehersvar (Hungary) - Fezen Fest / www.fezen.hu

NOTE: More dates will be announced soon.