“Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years”: Sam Ash Music announces it will be officially closing all its stores

Sam Ash Music has announced “with a heavy heart” it will be closing all of its stores. The family-fun business has been a pillar of the American music industry for 100 years.

An initial 18 stores were closed in March, including its flagship New York store. Speaking to amNew York Metro at the time of those closures, Sam Ash had said the “company must continue to adapt to ensure its continued success” as it looks toward the next 100 years of its operations.

But, as it battles the online boom, Sam Ash has now closed all of its remaining stores, with a closing-down sale currently ongoing.

In a statement posted on its social media channels, the company said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today… Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years.”

The statement also confirmed there will be heavy discounts on its premium range of equipment online.

The comments section has understandably been flooded with musicians, with one hailing the store as “a big supporter of musicians and the artform,” while another said, “A huge chapter is about to close.”

Drummer Luke Holland, who has played on albums by Jason Richardson and The Hollywood Undead, underscored the value of physical music stores and the role they play in musician's lives, saying, “Sam Ash is where my music career started in Arizona. Thank you for everything!”

Alex Skolnick also paid tribute to the store, writing, “End of an era. Such great memories as a longtime customer. Sad to hear this.

“Thanks Sam Ash & co for the memories, they’re a part of who I am along with an untold number of musicians of multiple generations. I’ll be hanging on to every instrument, accessory, gig bag, method book, fake book, Real Book etc purchased there over the years.”

As previously reported, physical stores are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with online competitors. Research from CTInsider shows that the number of music stores in the US is falling by around 2.9% year-on-year.

The family-run business was founded in 1924 by Austrian migrant Sam Ashkynase, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and largest music stores in the US.