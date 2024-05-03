“Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years”: Sam Ash Music announces it will be officially closing all its stores

By Phil Weller
published

The family-run music equipment chain has been forced to close its stores, with a closing-down sale currently ongoing

Sam Ash
(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Sam Ash Music has announced “with a heavy heart” it will be closing all of its stores. The family-fun business has been a pillar of the American music industry for 100 years. 

An initial 18 stores were closed in March, including its flagship New York store. Speaking to amNew York Metro at the time of those closures, Sam Ash had said the “company must continue to adapt to ensure its continued success” as it looks toward the next 100 years of its operations. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.