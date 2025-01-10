“We are closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles”: NAMM CEO issues statement on 2025 event following L.A. wildfires

The CEO has confirmed that the annual trade show will go ahead as planned, with a few adjustments

General view of the Anaheim Convention Center during The NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on January 27, 2024 in Anaheim, California
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

NAMM 2025: NAMM CEO John Mlynczak has provided an update on the highly anticipated annual event, scheduled to take place from January 21 to 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, amid wildfires raging across Los Angeles for a fourth consecutive day.

According to Mlynczak, the NAMM team is “closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles and their devastating impact on local communities.” He also mentions how, during the past few days, the team's efforts have been focused on confirming the safety of members and partners in the metropolitan L.A. area.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.