“We are closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles”: NAMM CEO issues statement on 2025 event following L.A. wildfires

NAMM 2025: NAMM CEO John Mlynczak has provided an update on the highly anticipated annual event, scheduled to take place from January 21 to 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, amid wildfires raging across Los Angeles for a fourth consecutive day.

According to Mlynczak, the NAMM team is “closely monitoring the wildfires in Los Angeles and their devastating impact on local communities.” He also mentions how, during the past few days, the team's efforts have been focused on confirming the safety of members and partners in the metropolitan L.A. area.

“Anaheim is located 60 miles southeast of the wildfires and is currently unaffected,” he writes. “We are actively working with our partners in Anaheim and the local authorities to ensure we have accurate, up-to-date information. Both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (John Wayne) airports have remained fully operational.”

He confirms that, “based on the latest information,” the 2025 NAMM show will go ahead as planned – with a few changes.

“We have pushed back the badge allotment deadline to Friday, January 10th for all member companies, and of course will offer any additional accommodations needed for our members and attendees in LA who are affected.”

Mlynczak also assures attendees that the team is monitoring the situation daily and that any further updates will be communicated in the lead-up to the 2025 show.

Yesterday, Joe Bonamassa, an L.A. resident, shared that one of his Nerdville museums, which houses one of the world’s largest collections of vintage guitars, was under threat from the wildfires. In a video statement, he later confirmed that it had been unaffected by the fires and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for their efforts.

The Los Angeles wildfires have so far claimed the lives of at least 10 people, displacing at least 180,000 residents across the county, putting an additional 200,000 under evacuation warnings, and burning down hundreds of buildings.

For further updates on The NAMM show, visit the official website. For safety details and current emergency incidents, head to Cal Fire.