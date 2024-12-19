February 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the greatness of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jared James Nichols shows you how to make your solos sing!
Hello, all. These videos and audio files represent the bonus content related to the February 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka our massive tribute to the late, great Dimebag Darrell, who was taken from us exactly 20 Decembers ago.
For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting December 24, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ in NYC. Enjoy recent GW studio visits from Grace Bowers and the Four Horsemen, one of the country's top Metallica tribute bands, plus some gear demos by Paul Riario and slick riffs courtesy of Eric Gales.
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.