February 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, all. These videos and audio files represent the bonus content related to the February 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka our massive tribute to the late, great Dimebag Darrell, who was taken from us exactly 20 Decembers ago.



For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting December 24, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: The blues guitar mastery of Stevie Ray Vaughan - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: How to make your solos “sing” - YouTube Watch On

Andy Wood: Using glissandos in melodic themes - YouTube Watch On

Jim Oblon: Putting the 5th in the bass in a blues shuffle - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ in NYC. Enjoy recent GW studio visits from Grace Bowers and the Four Horsemen, one of the country's top Metallica tribute bands, plus some gear demos by Paul Riario and slick riffs courtesy of Eric Gales.

Grace Bowers: Five guitar riffs that changed my life - YouTube Watch On

Metallica's Best Riffs – Chosen By a Pro Metallica Tribute Band - YouTube Watch On

Under-$500 Gems? Donner DST-600 and DST-700 Electric Guitar Demo - YouTube Watch On