January 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, all. These videos represent the bonus content related to the January 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka our annual end-of-year extravaganza!



In this packed issue, we choose our guitarists of the year, recap the year's biggest guitar-centric stories and happenings and spotlight our favorite new gear releases. We also ask a massive assortment of pro guitarists – from Nuno to Grace Bowers to Brian May to Eric Gales – to choose their favorite new music, riffs, solos and gear of the year.



For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting November 26, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

"Stunning looking instruments!" - Gibson ES Supreme Electric Guitar Demo - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: How to get out of a slow blues guitar solo - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: How to play like Free's Paul Kossoff - YouTube Watch On

Andy Wood: How to create memorable single-note themes - YouTube Watch On

Jim Oblon: How to solo over a I-VI-II-V chord progression - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. Enjoy a recent GW studio visit from Sue Foley, a few bonus gear demos by Paul Riario and more.

Sue Foley: My biggest female fingerstyle influences - YouTube Watch On

A hole in one? Everything you need to know about Bog Street's three-sided guitar picks - YouTube Watch On