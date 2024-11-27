January 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa shows you how to work your way out of a slow blues solo and Jared James Nichols extols the virtues of Free's Paul Kossoff!
Hello, all. These videos represent the bonus content related to the January 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka our annual end-of-year extravaganza!
In this packed issue, we choose our guitarists of the year, recap the year's biggest guitar-centric stories and happenings and spotlight our favorite new gear releases. We also ask a massive assortment of pro guitarists – from Nuno to Grace Bowers to Brian May to Eric Gales – to choose their favorite new music, riffs, solos and gear of the year.
For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting November 26, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. Enjoy a recent GW studio visit from Sue Foley, a few bonus gear demos by Paul Riario and more.
