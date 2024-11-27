January 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Magazines
By
published

The one where Joe Bonamassa shows you how to work your way out of a slow blues solo and Jared James Nichols extols the virtues of Free's Paul Kossoff!

january 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Hello, all. These videos represent the bonus content related to the January 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka our annual end-of-year extravaganza!

In this packed issue, we choose our guitarists of the year, recap the year's biggest guitar-centric stories and happenings and spotlight our favorite new gear releases. We also ask a massive assortment of pro guitarists – from Nuno to Grace Bowers to Brian May to Eric Gales – to choose their favorite new music, riffs, solos and gear of the year.

For the tabs that go with (some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting November 26, 2024) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

"Stunning looking instruments!" - Gibson ES Supreme Electric Guitar Demo - YouTube
Watch On

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.