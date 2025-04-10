June 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more
The one where Joe Bonamassa unlocks some of Rory Gallagher's slide guitar secrets and Paul Riario declares a 'Victory' for Gibson
Hello, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the visually staggering June 2025 issue of Guitar World magazine, aka the one where the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan is pictured standing backstage in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on July 31, 1985.
For the tabs that go with (some of) the clips below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including everyone from Joe Perry to Nancy Wilson to Robert Cray to Bob Mould to Billy Duffy to Eddie Martinez to Yngwie Malmsteen), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting April 15, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got a Greg Koch video premiere, plus exclusive shoots with Nita Strauss, Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera and the Smithereens' Jim Babjak, plus some bonus gear reviews, lessons and more. Enjoy!
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
George Harrison's amazing career as a guitarist, during and after the Beatles – only in the new Guitar World
The ultimate Dimebag Darrell tribute – and the Ultimate Gear Guide! – only in the new Guitar World