June 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Magazines
By published

The one where Joe Bonamassa unlocks some of Rory Gallagher's slide guitar secrets and Paul Riario declares a 'Victory' for Gibson

june 2025
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Hello, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the visually staggering June 2025 issue of Guitar World magazine, aka the one where the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan is pictured standing backstage in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on July 31, 1985.

For the tabs that go with (some of) the clips below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including everyone from Joe Perry to Nancy Wilson to Robert Cray to Bob Mould to Billy Duffy to Eddie Martinez to Yngwie Malmsteen), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting April 15, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Joe Bonamassa: A guide to Rory Gallagher’s slide guitar brilliance - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: A guide to Rory Gallagher’s slide guitar brilliance - YouTube
Watch On
Rhythm guitar with Cory Wong: How to stack and blend your guitar parts - YouTube Rhythm guitar with Cory Wong: How to stack and blend your guitar parts - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: How to turn killer guitar riffs into amazing songs - YouTube Jared James Nichols: How to turn killer guitar riffs into amazing songs - YouTube
Watch On
The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube The return of the Gibson Victory - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got a Greg Koch video premiere, plus exclusive shoots with Nita Strauss, Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera and the Smithereens' Jim Babjak, plus some bonus gear reviews, lessons and more. Enjoy!

Greg Koch — "Can't Lose What You Never Had" (official video) ft. Jimmy Hall + Memphis Horns - YouTube Greg Koch —
Watch On
Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera: My favorite Roxy riffs and more! - YouTube Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera: My favorite Roxy riffs and more! - YouTube
Watch On
Smithereens guitarist Jim Babjak shows us the band's greatest guitar riffs and solos! - YouTube Smithereens guitarist Jim Babjak shows us the band's greatest guitar riffs and solos! - YouTube
Watch On
Nita Strauss: Favorite Riffs I've Written - YouTube Nita Strauss: Favorite Riffs I've Written - YouTube
Watch On
Donner Hush I Pro Acoustic-Electric Travel Guitar — demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube Donner Hush I Pro Acoustic-Electric Travel Guitar — demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Cleartone's treated electric and acoustic guitar strings — demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube Cleartone's treated electric and acoustic guitar strings — demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario - YouTube
Watch On
Downpicking 101: Improve Your Speed and Precision | Master James Hetfield's Signature Technique - YouTube Downpicking 101: Improve Your Speed and Precision | Master James Hetfield's Signature Technique - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about magazines

George Harrison's amazing career as a guitarist, during and after the Beatles – only in the new Guitar World

The ultimate Dimebag Darrell tribute – and the Ultimate Gear Guide! – only in the new Guitar World

Don't let chord inversions bamboozle you. It's simply the case of shuffling the notes around
See more latest