“What a ride…” Guitar Techniques magazine is closing after 30 years of in-depth tuition from some of the world’s greatest guitarists

The last issue of Guitar Techniques goes onsale this week, after 30 years of publishing

After 30 years in print, Guitar Techniques magazine will cease publication with its December 2024 issue, on sale October 16. The magazine's archive and its ethos of printing the greatest lesson content from the world's best players and tutors will continue here on Guitar World.

Founded in 1994 by Neville Marten and Phil Hilborne, the tuition-only magazine was appreciated by many around the world, including modern day influencers and recording virtuosos. Over the years, the magazine's team included renowned players like Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster, Jamie Humphries, Shaun Baxter, Eric Roche and Geoff Whitehorn, with guest contributors including Steve Morse, Paul Gilbert, Martin Taylor and many more.

Guitar Techniques' breadth and depth was exhaustive. From shred rock to jazz, country to funk, and blues to pop, it was an invaluable source of guitar education.

Editor Jason Sidwell – who joins the team here on GuitarWorld.com as Lessons Editor – says goodbye in his final editorial, printed in full below:

"The day was to come, we just didn’t know when. The last issue of the world’s finest tuition-only guitar magazine on the planet. And what a ride this enthused, informative and special magazine has had.

"Like a few other GT writers, I was a fan from issue 1. I remember seeing the promo cover in Guitarist magazine that promised a lead feature on "Satriani versus Vai". Come the mag's release, this had changed to a title less competitive and more reflective of their great styles and trademarks.

"I read the first UK interview with my new enthusiasm, Shawn Lane – interview by Cliff Douse, plus a great tutorial by Guthrie Govan, his first ever article in GT. I remember the wonderful jazz arrangements by Frank Evans, the vibrant solo guitar renditions of songs by Eric Roche, Phil Hilborne’s A-Z of Riffs and many, many more tutorials on songs, techniques and theory deep dives spread across all genres and ability levels.

Steve Lukather and Jeff Beck with Guitar Techniques' Nov 1997 issue (Image credit: Jude Gold)

"I came on board GT in 2003, a promotion that saw me overseeing all tutorial content on GT and Guitarist plus Total Guitar where I started as tuition editor back in 1998. From 2003 to now, my own GT recollections are numerous, not least working with some of the very best writers and guitarists in the world. All of them are precise, considerate and well-researched both as tutors and as performers. We all walk it, not just talk it.

"Being in magazines has many benefits – you raise your own game and get to be involved in scenarios you’d never have imagined. I’ve jammed with a good number of stunning players and recorded with many of my own personal heroes for bespoke video masterclasses. And of course, I’ve interviewed numerous outstanding players.

"For one unique scenario, Neville Marten and I drove down to Poole to spend well over an hour in an empty hotel bar with Robben Ford and Larry Carlton. We chatted Dumble amps, the benefits of the IV chord in blues and how their careers had crisscrossed over the decades. You can’t buy that type of thing. Ahh, but then again you can: GT not only ran all our chat but also featured licks in the style of these icons.

"And so, we say goodbye. Thanks for your time and enthusiasm, we have greatly appreciated our relationship over the past 30 years. We will see you online in the future but for now, keep happy, keep listening and keep playing!"

Neville Marten (editor 1994-1995 and 2004-2022) adds: "Towards the end of 1993 I was editing Guitarist and Phil Hilborne handled the music. We felt the market could stand an all-technique guitar mag, so we planned it: real song tabs, popular genres, the best tutors. Before long, Phil was doing A-Z Of Great Riffs, Lee Hodgson had Hot Country, Frank Evans did Jazz, Eric Roche handled Acoustic, Shaun Baxter took on Rock, Geoff Whitehorn brought us Blues, and Cliff Douse wrote about Scales and Modes. We also had Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster and Jamie Humphries doing full song transcriptions.

"Launched in March 1994, we were an instant hit. We’ve had the greatest tutors and the finest guitar tuition. But things change. They have to. And I’m happy to say I was here for the first and very last issue of a magazine that’s as highly regarded today as it was 30 years ago. Thanks for coming along for a unique and spectacular ride."

The final issue of Guitar Techniques, on sale 16 October (Image credit: Future)

For their final issue, the magazine presents a funk guitar tutorial to play like groove legends such as Nile Rodgers, an appreciation of the shred stylings of Yngwie Malmsteen, lead licks like Mark Knopfler, the blues rock fusion style of Michael Landau and Robert Fripp’s precision picking style. There are also video slide licks from Troy Redfern, riff like Queensrÿche, and the lovely classical piece, Capriccio by Johann Kaspar Mertz.

With plenty of tab, audio and video, interviews with Al Di Meola and Nigel Price plus GT recollections from the extended team, there’s a lot on offer.

The issue comes out 16 October and can be purchased at newsstands.