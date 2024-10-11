“What a ride…” Guitar Techniques magazine is closing after 30 years of in-depth tuition from some of the world’s greatest guitarists

The last issue of Guitar Techniques goes on sale this week, after 30 years of publishing. Read Editor Jason Sidwell's final editorial letter

The latest and last issue of Guitar Techniques, on a collage of issues from the archive
The last issue of Guitar Techniques goes onsale this week, after 30 years of publishing (Image credit: Future)

After 30 years in print, Guitar Techniques magazine will cease publication with its December 2024 issue, on sale October 16. The magazine's archive and its ethos of printing the greatest lesson content from the world's best players and tutors will continue here on Guitar World.

Founded in 1994 by Neville Marten and Phil Hilborne, the tuition-only magazine was appreciated by many around the world, including modern day influencers and recording virtuosos. Over the years, the magazine's team included renowned players like Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster, Jamie Humphries, Shaun Baxter, Eric Roche and Geoff Whitehorn, with guest contributors including Steve Morse, Paul Gilbert, Martin Taylor and many more.

Scott Rowley
Content Director, Music, at Future plc

Scott is the Content Director of Music at Future plc, responsible for the editorial strategy of online and print brands like Guitar World, Guitar Player, Total Guitar, Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Guitarist and more. He was Editor in Chief of Classic Rock for 10 years and, before that, the Editor of Total Guitar and Bassist magazines. Scott regularly appears on Classic Rock’s podcast, The 20 Million Club, and was the writer/researcher on 2017’s Mick Ronson documentary Beside Bowie