October 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the stupendously interesting October 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Kiki Wong on the cover.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Carlos Santana, the Sex Pistols' Steve Jones, the Beach Boys' Al Jardine, Zakk Wylde, Khruangbin, Momma, Phoneboy and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and a tribute to Rick Derringer, pick up the new issue (starting August 5, 2025) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa October column - YouTube Watch On

Sue Foley October column - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong October column - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols October column - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, including studio visits by Joanne Shaw Taylor and Muireann Bradley, plus a special appearance by GW's longtime music editor, Jimmy Brown. Enjoy!

Zep to Floyd to Steely Dan: Guitar World's Jimmy Brown plays six riffs that changed his life - YouTube Watch On

PRS SE NF 53 – Tele Vibes, PRS Style | Clean, Crunch and Heavy Tone Test - YouTube Watch On

Donner HUSH X-Pro: Is this all-in-one shredder the best-ever travel guitar? - YouTube Watch On

Joanne Shaw Taylor: Favorite Riffs I've Written - YouTube Watch On