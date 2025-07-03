September 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, beloved Guitar World magazine people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the shockingly interesting September 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with Mirador's Jake Kiszka (and his 1961 Gibson Les Paul) on the cover.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Kiszka, Mark Knopfler, Bob Mould, Tim Pierce, Justin Hawkins and the dudes from Hanoi Rocks), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting July 8, 2025) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: How to play a shuffle! - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: Are you playing behind, ahead of or "on" the beat? - YouTube Watch On

Some Nile Rodgers-style funky strumming with Cory Wong - YouTube Watch On

Sue Foley: Variations on the good ol' V-IV-I turnaround - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, including a studio visit by Warren Haynes. Enjoy!

Warren Haynes plays his favorite Gov't Mule guitar riffs - YouTube Watch On

Side-by-side test: ART Tube MP/C tube preamp with compressor - YouTube Watch On