September 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Magazines
By published

The one where Joe Bonamassa shows you how to play along with a blues shuffle and Jared James Nichols explains the concept of playing behind the beat

September 2025
(Image credit: Amanda Laferriere)

Hello, beloved Guitar World magazine people!

These videos represent the bonus content for the shockingly interesting September 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one with Mirador's Jake Kiszka (and his 1961 Gibson Les Paul) on the cover.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Kiszka, Mark Knopfler, Bob Mould, Tim Pierce, Justin Hawkins and the dudes from Hanoi Rocks), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting July 8, 2025) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: How to play a shuffle! - YouTube Joe Bonamassa: How to play a shuffle! - YouTube
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: Are you playing behind, ahead of or "on" the beat? - YouTube Jared James Nichols: Are you playing behind, ahead of or
Watch On
Some Nile Rodgers-style funky strumming with Cory Wong - YouTube Some Nile Rodgers-style funky strumming with Cory Wong - YouTube
Watch On
Sue Foley: Variations on the good ol' V-IV-I turnaround - YouTube Sue Foley: Variations on the good ol' V-IV-I turnaround - YouTube
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ, including a studio visit by Warren Haynes. Enjoy!

Warren Haynes plays his favorite Gov't Mule guitar riffs - YouTube Warren Haynes plays his favorite Gov't Mule guitar riffs - YouTube
Watch On
Side-by-side test: ART Tube MP/C tube preamp with compressor - YouTube Side-by-side test: ART Tube MP/C tube preamp with compressor - YouTube
Watch On
8-string guitar: An introduction to low-end madness by Haken's Charlie Griffiths - YouTube 8-string guitar: An introduction to low-end madness by Haken's Charlie Griffiths - YouTube
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.