“The musicians, shops, and brands who use Reverb have always been at the center of all that we do”: Reverb has been acquired by two new investors – and will once again become an independently operated company

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Bass Player ) published

The online musical instrument marketplace, best known for its vintage and second-hand music gear, has been sold by Etsy, which had acquired the company in 2019

different musical instruments and pedals against a bright orange/yellow background, with the word Reverb at the center
(Image credit: Reverb)

Music gear marketplace Reverb has announced that two new investors – Creator Partners and Servco – will be taking over Reverb from Etsy. This means that, once the deal closes, Reverb will once again be a privately held, independently operated company, for the first time since 2019.

The two investment companies boast varied portfolios – with Creator Partners holding stakes in BMI, SoundCloud, Color Studios, and Mogul, and Servco having been involved in the musical instrument industry since 1937, including a long history with Fender.

“Creator Partners and Servco share our passion for the musical instruments industry and a community-first approach, plus a deep desire to strengthen creative industries,” comments David Mandelbrot, CEO at Reverb.

“The musicians, shops, and brands who use Reverb have always been at the center of all that we do, and these two partners will help us support our music-making community in new and better ways.”

Reverb representatives assert that the company will return to being an independent business and will not merge with Servco, Creator Partners, or any other companies they invest in.

Furthermore, Reverb emphasizes that while both investors also have stakes in Fender, Fender will not receive preferential treatment on Reverb, and their partnership will remain unchanged – including initiatives like Fender’s Certified Pre-Owned program.

A woman browses Reverb on her smartphone for online shopping

(Image credit: Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mandelbrot also assures that buyers and sellers won't notice any disruptions as a result of the news. Instead, he promises “a lot of exciting changes,” such as “expanding access to music-making software on Reverb” and piloting a new selling option that “allows musicians to get paid faster, while skipping the listing and shipping process.”

“All and all, there’s a lot for our community to look forward to and I’m very excited about what’s coming as we move forward as an independent company again.”

Creator Partners and Servco's purchase comes at a time when the Trump tariffs are poised to significantly impact the new musical instrument market – as more customers are likely to consider used models and opt for the secondary market if offshore builds become pricier.

For instance, Fender's credit rating was recently downgraded by credit analyst Moody’s, which cited increased financial pressures from Trump’s new tariffs that could raise operating costs by “approximately $20 to $25 million.”

The President and CEO of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), John Mlynczak, has, in fact, already spoken out about the trade war's potential long-term impact on U.S. instrument brands.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music industry

One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future

“These measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments”: NAMM president responds to Trump's tariffs – urgently urging the administration to exempt the musical instrument market

"A guitarist's ticket to easier home recording": PreSonus Quantum HD 2 review
See more latest
Most Popular
Rivers Cuomo and Keanu Reeves
Weezer’s first show was opening for Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar. Now the John Wick star is set to play a villain in the Buddy Holly hitmakers’ forthcoming mockumentary
Left-Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Right- Toshiki Soejima posing with his guitar while sitting on a stool, against a light yellow background
“Even the thought that Clapton might have seen a few seconds of my video feels surreal. But I’m truly honored”: Eric Clapton names Japanese neo-soul guitarist as one to watch
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK
One of the UK's biggest guitar stores has sold its stock and website to online retailer Gear4music for $3.2 million – after weeks of speculation over its future
Mårten Hagström of Meshuggah performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on April 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
“Imagine the roaring intensity of Meshuggah’s live performances echoing through your rig”: Meshuggah’s world-ending guitar tones are now available in a signature pedal
Billie Joe Armstrong
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong tackles one of Randy Rhoads’ most iconic solos – tapping and all – in live cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train
L-R) Sammy Hagar and Joe Satriani perform onstage during Metallica&#039;s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you – with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo”: Sammy Hagar set to release track inspired by a dream he had about Eddie Van Halen, co-written with Joe Satriani
Jack Moore &amp; Gary Moore
“I was playing in the living room, he walked past and shot me this look of ‘Do that again.’ So I bent the string up and he gave me this nod of approval”: Jack Moore on lessons learned from his father, Gary
David Gilmour and Phil Manzanera
“I heard the Money solo and thought, ‘This is amazing!’ So I sent David a telegram saying, ‘Remember me? I'm in a band now called Roxy Music’”: Phil Manzanera on his friendship with David Gilmour, and the key to the Pink Floyd man's unmistakable tone
Kiki Wong
“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous”: Kiki Wong reveals the Smashing Pumpkins song she had the most trouble with
3 guitar tricks you can learn from Joe Perry
“I always felt like that record could have been better if we had worked on it some more”: Looking for a blockbuster comeback album, Aerosmith turned to Van Halen producer Ted Templeman. For Joe Perry, it served as a learning experience