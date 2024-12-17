“It’s time”: A Norman’s Rare Guitars documentary telling the story of the world's most famous guitar store is launching on Netflix – and some huge names are set to feature

The film will tell the tale of the legendary vintage and rare guitar store, with the help of some big-name guitar players

Norman Harris
(Image credit: Norman's Rare Guitars/Instagram)

Norman’s Rare Guitars – one of the world’s pre-eminent and most famous vintage guitar dealers – is to be the subject of an upcoming documentary that will receive its general release on Netflix.

Set to air “very soon”, the documentary will presumably tell the story of how Norman Harris, one of the world’s foremost experts on rare and vintage guitar gear, set up his eponymous store and turned it into a globally recognized institution.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.