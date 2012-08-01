15-Disc Dio Singles Box Set Coming in August; Tribute Album Planned for 2013

A 15-disc box set containing Ronnie James Dio’s best singles is slated to be released in late August.

According to Hennemusic.com, Dio: The Singles Collection includes the band's classic Vertigo/Universal singles presented as replicas of the original releases, plus a DVD of the corresponding music videos.

The 14 CDs include 48 songs from 14 previous singles. The DVD includes 12 videos.

The singles include:

“Holy Diver”

“Rainbow in the Dark”

“The Last in Line”

“We Rock”

“Mystery”

“Rock N Roll Children”

“Hungry for Heaven”

“King Of Rock N Roll”

“I Could Have Been A Dreamer”

“All The Fools Sailed Away”

“The Dio EP”

“Jesus Mary and the Holy Ghost”

In other Dio news, a new Ronnie James Dio tribute album is expected in 2013. The project, which is being organized by Ronnie’s wife/manager Wendy Dio, might include contributions from Metallica, Anthrax, Rob Halford, Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan, Alice Cooper, Glenn Hughes, Sebastian Bach, Chris Jericho and Dave Grohl.

Dio died in 2010 at age 67.