Eric Clapton announces US tour – and he’s bringing another blues guitar hero on the road with him

All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Eric Clapton has announced a run of US tour dates, which will take place later this year.
The six-show run is set to kick off on September 6 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and will see Slowhand visit Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul, before wrapping things up in Kansas City on September 17.
Fellow blues electric guitar hero Jimmie Vaughan will serve as the special guest at each show. Clapton’s band will feature Doyle Bramhall II and Nathan East, as well as drummer Sonny Emory, and keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon.
The upcoming tour will commence almost a year to the date that Clapton last played in the US, after shows in New York and Uncasville in September 2025. The news follows the announcement that Clapton will be performing across a run of dates in Europe.
This will see Clapton perform in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland Spain, Germany and more, with a headline show at the Sandringham Royal Estate completing the run on August 23.
Artist pre-sale for the US dates goes live today (March 3), with a Live Nation pre-sale scheduled for March 5. General sale tickets for the shows will go on sale March 6 at 10am local time.
Head over to Eric Clapton’s website to find out more. A full list of dates can be found below.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
- September 6 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- September 8 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
- September 11 – Chicago, IL, United Center
- September 13 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
- September 15 – St. Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
- September 17 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.