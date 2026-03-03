Eric Clapton announces US tour – and he’s bringing another blues guitar hero on the road with him

Nathan East and Doyle Bramhall II will make up Slowhand's band for the short run later this year

Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton&#039;s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Eric Clapton has announced a run of US tour dates, which will take place later this year.

The six-show run is set to kick off on September 6 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and will see Slowhand visit Cincinnati, Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul, before wrapping things up in Kansas City on September 17.

Head over to Eric Clapton’s website to find out more. A full list of dates can be found below.

  • September 6 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
  • September 8 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
  • September 11 – Chicago, IL, United Center
  • September 13 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
  • September 15 – St. Paul, MN, Grand Casino Arena
  • September 17 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

